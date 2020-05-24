Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $93,240,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 35.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,836,000 after buying an additional 1,056,793 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after buying an additional 938,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Unilever by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 738,635 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Unilever by 1,178.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 262,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $50.77 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

