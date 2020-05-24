Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 491,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 375,844 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 201,585 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 312,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 112,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

