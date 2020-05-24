Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,185,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.33. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $106.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

