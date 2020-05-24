Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

