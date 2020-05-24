iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

IWY stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $106.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.33.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

