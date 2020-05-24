Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44,119 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,618 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,179,000 after purchasing an additional 48,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,022,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $178.20 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average is $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. UBS Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.05.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,697 shares of company stock worth $9,194,338 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.