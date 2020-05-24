Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $237.93 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of -100.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

