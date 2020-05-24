HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). HSBC had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

