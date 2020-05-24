Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 134.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $113,129,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $84,484,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,167,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,593,000 after purchasing an additional 716,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $74,224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,325,000 after purchasing an additional 457,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $98.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.33. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.32 per share, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

