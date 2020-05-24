Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Meritage Homes worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

MTH opened at $68.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.