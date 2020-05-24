Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 541,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35,193 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 218,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter.

FGB stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.34%.

About First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

