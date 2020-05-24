Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTGC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.53.

Shares of HTGC opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hercules Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

