Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 381 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,274,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after buying an additional 498,416 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,049,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,002,000 after buying an additional 224,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,353,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 8,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,997.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $237.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.24. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

