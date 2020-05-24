Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 276.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $77,400,320.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,116 shares in the company, valued at $143,671,135.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $155,855.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,871,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 407,781 shares of company stock worth $120,285,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $307.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 121.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.69. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $327.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

