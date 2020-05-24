Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 19,915 Shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) by 120.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.38% of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $12,230,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PAI stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.