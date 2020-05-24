First Trust Advisors LP Sells 26,146 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,146 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,994,000 after acquiring an additional 389,826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Generac by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after buying an additional 103,602 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Generac by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Generac by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $114.40 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $118.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $5,318,614. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

