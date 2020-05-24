Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,894 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 125.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.49. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.84%. Research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $998,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

