Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.09% of National Health Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

In other National Health Investors news, Director W Andrew Adams acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at $27,473,789.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,151 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,548.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,421. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.85. National Health Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.16% and a return on equity of 12.62%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.