Alta Capital Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 117.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,278.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,975.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Aegis raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rowe increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

