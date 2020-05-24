Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,153 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $639,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,278.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,975.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

