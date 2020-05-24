iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $499,497,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,771 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,091,000 after purchasing an additional 871,892 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $134.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

