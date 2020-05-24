First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,863 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Hexcel worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Hexcel by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $30.84 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.33.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

