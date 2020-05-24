First Trust Advisors LP Sells 7,416 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Cooper Companies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Cooper Companies by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,346,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on COO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

COO stock opened at $287.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.82 and a 200-day moving average of $313.43. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.