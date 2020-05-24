State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,204,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

ALEC stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Alector Inc has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 556.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 9,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $211,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $222,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,427,622.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723,694 shares of company stock valued at $17,423,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alector from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

