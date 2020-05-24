Arizona State Retirement System Sells 10,584 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Innospec were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 520.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP opened at $74.00 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CL King cut their price target on Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

