Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $95.90 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,101 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,616 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $95,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.12. The company has a market cap of $1,391.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

