Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,175 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.66.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,391.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

