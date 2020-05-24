Grove Bank & Trust Sells 1,164 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.5% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,382.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

