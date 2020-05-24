Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,637 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.51 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,391.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.66.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

