Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 1,196 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,167 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.7% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.66.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,391.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

