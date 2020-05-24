Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,212,748 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,768 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.3% of Aperio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Microsoft worth $979,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.66.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,391.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

