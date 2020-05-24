Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $318.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,382.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

