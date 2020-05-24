PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

PFSI opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.82%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 4,609 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $135,274.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $35,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,985 shares of company stock worth $6,070,779 in the last three months. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,858,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,435,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,738,000 after buying an additional 699,281 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,770,000 after buying an additional 650,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,755,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,166,000 after buying an additional 421,693 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

