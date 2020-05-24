Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.0% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 56,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $318.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,382.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.29 and its 200-day moving average is $285.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

