Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Wix.Com by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth $52,866,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth $39,835,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth $39,320,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 948,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,037,000 after acquiring an additional 291,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.94.

Wix.Com stock opened at $215.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.58. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

