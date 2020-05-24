Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 281.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HASI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,617,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 97,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 610.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

HASI stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 26.82, a current ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,245.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 280,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,579.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $206,860 and have sold 49,580 shares worth $1,553,234. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

