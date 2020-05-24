Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,904 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 487.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of FNB opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. F.N.B. Corp has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $425,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.