VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in VF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in VF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VF by 198.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of VF stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

