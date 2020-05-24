Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $493,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 100.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSCH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 282.8% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $119.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $138.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

