Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 24.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 67.4% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

