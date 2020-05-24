Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

ACWI stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.54.

