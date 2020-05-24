Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $3,314,000.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IR shares. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.49. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 359.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

