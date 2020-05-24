Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 23,457 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BOCT opened at $24.92 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.