Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,440 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Square by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $228,755,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $85,568,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 203.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,681,000 after acquiring an additional 852,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after acquiring an additional 829,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Square from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $81.49 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8,149.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

