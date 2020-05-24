Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,812,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,515,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after buying an additional 141,292 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,184,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,744,000 after buying an additional 350,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,055,000 after buying an additional 38,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,090,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 528,151 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James cut Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $4.60 on Friday. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.20). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 490.65%. The company had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

