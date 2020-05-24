Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,095 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Total by 563.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total by 61.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S.A. Total bought 81,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $719,742.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 2,742,498 shares of company stock worth $14,273,207 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Total SA has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

