Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $598,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

