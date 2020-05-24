Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 34.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $67.20 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

