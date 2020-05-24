Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $163,313,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $86,583,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $77,114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 61,009.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 802,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after purchasing an additional 801,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,175,000 after purchasing an additional 687,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

