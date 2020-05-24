Mackay Shields LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 263.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 2,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price target (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,637.14.

CABO stock opened at $1,776.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,779.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,611.13. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.78 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,045.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,347 shares of company stock worth $10,260,592 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

